Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 431.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,423. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.