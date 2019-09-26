Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RMR Group by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RMR Group alerts:

In other RMR Group news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,496,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. 9,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.22. RMR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. S&P Equity Research raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.