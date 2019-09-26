Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.19. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

