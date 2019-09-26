Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 11,733 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Primo Water worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Primo Water by 77,911.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $560,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other Primo Water news, Director Susan E. Cates purchased 5,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,116. The firm has a market cap of $509.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.