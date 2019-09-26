Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 170,665 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,665 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 226,311 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 148,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 185,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 124,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 47,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

