Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 207.7% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 36,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,378. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.