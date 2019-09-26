Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Set at $18.50 by Stifel Nicolaus

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) has been assigned a $18.50 price objective by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

WEN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,031. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Wendys news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3,181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 161,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

