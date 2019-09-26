West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc (CNSX:RLG)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 28,519 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Company Profile (CNSX:RLG)

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the West Red Lake project that consists of three contiguous properties covering an area of 3,100 hectares located in Red Lake mining division, District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario.

