Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $408,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

About Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

