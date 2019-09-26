Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Up 85.7% in September

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westell Technologies stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Westell Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSTL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 2,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Westell Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 34.15%.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

