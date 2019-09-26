Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,562,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $848,094,000 after buying an additional 558,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,849,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,323,000 after buying an additional 11,558,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7,463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,408,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,505,000 after buying an additional 9,284,294 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,523,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,949,000 after buying an additional 2,440,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,877,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,318,000 after buying an additional 420,611 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 156,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,036. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

