Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Up 20%

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX) shares rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 246,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 185,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Western Resources (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

