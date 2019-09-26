Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,447.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5,430.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,916.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,057 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 422.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 466,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 266,480 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

