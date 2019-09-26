Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.92

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.92 and traded as low as $27.98. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $254.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 57,233.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

