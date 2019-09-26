WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,228. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $82.15.

