WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (DDLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of BATS:DDLS remained flat at $$29.86 on Thursday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

