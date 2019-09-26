WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:DGRE)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

DGRE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,957. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

