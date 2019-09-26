WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 on September 27th

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:EUDG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $26.30.

