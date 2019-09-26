WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Announces — Dividend of $0.13

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA EPI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,108. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.