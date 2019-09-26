WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on September 27th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years.

AGZD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.60. 291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,923. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74.

