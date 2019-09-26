WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on September 27th

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,398. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.