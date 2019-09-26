WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:GULF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 4,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

