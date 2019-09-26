WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NTSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NTSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,812. WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

