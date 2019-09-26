WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 on September 27th

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

EES stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 47,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,863. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

