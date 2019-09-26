WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) Plans $0.04 — Dividend

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

GLBY remained flat at $$27.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

