Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Position Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $36,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Worldpay during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 2,058.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worldpay alerts:

NYSE WP remained flat at $$135.00 on Thursday. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.44.

WP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.