Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 9,356 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.36. 60,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $781,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

