Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 5,657 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 657.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 201.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 202,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 135,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $142.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,039. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

