Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 78.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 28,940.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 441.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 387,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164,315. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at $6,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

