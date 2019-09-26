Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 147,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. 60,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

