Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 248.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $4.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,370. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

