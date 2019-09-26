Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 27,585 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,644,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,383 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,534,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,361 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,799,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. 1,766,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

