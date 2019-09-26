Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 766,563 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 766,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 19,980,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,019,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares in the company, valued at $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

