Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,695,000 after buying an additional 59,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,410,000 after buying an additional 580,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after buying an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 970,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

