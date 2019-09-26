WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

WPT Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$13.02 and a one year high of C$13.10.

Get WPT Industrial REIT alerts:

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$38.41 million for the quarter.

About WPT Industrial REIT

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.