Wrapped Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $202,472.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $202,472.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $8,007.83 or 0.99577029 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002363 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00135526 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000798 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 569 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

