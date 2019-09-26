WSP Global Inc (WSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 15th

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

WSP traded down C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.65. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$56.09 and a twelve month high of C$78.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.0443023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$86.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.31.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

