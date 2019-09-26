X-CASH Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,381.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $5,381.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00087066 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 44,945,464,951 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

