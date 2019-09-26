XEL (XEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $823,468.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, XEL has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $823,468.00 and approximately $19,730.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

