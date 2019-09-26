Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 15th

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

Yamana Gold has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 17,144,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,045,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

