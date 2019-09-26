Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Acquires C$49,875.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman bought 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,583,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,270,362.

Gordon Bowerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Gordon Bowerman bought 13,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.62 per share, with a total value of C$22,032.00.

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a market cap of $147.68 million and a PE ratio of 2.39.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YGR. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

