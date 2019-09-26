Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities set a $3.00 price target on Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $122,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

