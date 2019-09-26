Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

FMBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 236,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.