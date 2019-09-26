Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

QNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

QNST stock remained flat at $$12.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $642.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $409,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,887.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

