Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sogou will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sogou had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

SOGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Sogou and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 37,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,644. Sogou has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,174,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Sogou by 270.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

