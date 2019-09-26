Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.92. 5,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,091. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Townsquare Media by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 172,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

