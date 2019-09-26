Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.85 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $146.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.10 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $143.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $589.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.60 million to $593.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $602.60 million, with estimates ranging from $596.40 million to $608.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 186,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.