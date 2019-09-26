Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $146.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.10 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $143.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $589.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.60 million to $593.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $602.60 million, with estimates ranging from $596.40 million to $608.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 186,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.