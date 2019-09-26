Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.03 Million

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post $120.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.90 million and the highest is $124.17 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $127.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $472.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.80 million to $483.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $510.46 million, with estimates ranging from $475.90 million to $545.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 37.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $612,966.28. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth approximately $9,577,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth approximately $7,639,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 679.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.78. 151,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

