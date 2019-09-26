Zacks: Analysts Expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Westrock reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,033. Westrock has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Westrock by 60.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Westrock by 154.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

