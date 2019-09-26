Zacks: Analysts Set $2.00 Target Price for Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sigma Labs an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGLB shares. Aegis started coverage on Sigma Labs in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Sigma Labs news, CEO Carl I. Schwartz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 27,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.58.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 2,135.66% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigma Labs (SGLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.